Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises increases by 7.5% in first four months

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises increased, in the first four months, both as a gross series, by 7.5%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 8.2%, compared to the same period last year, according to a statement from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The increase was due to the rises registered by the turnover from the computer services and information technology activities (+ 29.5%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 9.9%), communications activities (+ 2.6%) and transport activities (+ 1.1%). Instead, activities of cinematographic production, video, television programs and broadcast programmes decreased by 0.3%.

