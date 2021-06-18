 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, up by 10.7 pct in first four months of 2021

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises increased, as gross series, by 10.7% in the first four months of the year, compared to the similar period of 2020, shows data published on Friday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, between January 1 and April 30, 2021, the increase in turnover as gross series was due to the activities in: IT services and information technology activities (+ 20.7%), film production, video, television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+ 18.3%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 10%), transport activities (+ 8.9%) and communications activities (+ 6%).

In the same analyzed interval, compared to the first four months of the previous year, in nominal terms, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality increased by 9% overall.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.