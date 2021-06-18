Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, up by 10.7 pct in first four months of 2021

Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises increased, as gross series, by 10.7% in the first four months of the year, compared to the similar period of 2020, shows data published on Friday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, between January 1 and April 30, 2021, the increase in turnover as gross series was due to the activities in: IT services and information technology activities (+ 20.7%), film production, video, television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+ 18.3%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 10%), transport activities (+ 8.9%) and communications activities (+ 6%).

In the same analyzed interval, compared to the first four months of the previous year, in nominal terms, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality increased by 9% overall.