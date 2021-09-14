Turnover in industry up 23.9pct in Jan-Aug 2021

Turnover in industry increased by 23.9% in January-August 2021, by 23.9% more than in the same period last year, according to a press release of the National Institute of Statistics sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

This is mainly due to the growth recorded in the manufacturing industry (+ 24.2%) and the extractive industry (+ 13.9%).

By major industrial groups, increases in turnover were recorded in the following sectors: durable goods industry (+ 31.3%), capital goods industry (+ 30.2%), intermediate goods industry (+28.4 %), consumer goods industry (+ 10.8%) and the energy industry (+ 7.7%).In July 2021, compared to the previous month, the industry turnover decreased by a total of 1.7%, as a result of the decrease registered in the manufacturing industry (-2.0%). The extractive industry increased by 10.2%.Also, by major industrial groups, decreases were recorded in: the capital goods industry (-7.5%), the energy industry (-7.1%) and the durable goods industry (-3.6%). Increases were recorded in: the consumer goods industry (+ 5.4%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 1.0%).Compared to July 2020, the value of the indicator increased by 13.6%, overall, due to the growth recorded in the extractive industry (+ 26.2%) and in the manufacturing industry (+ 13.3%).By major industrial groups, increases were registered: intermediate goods industry (+ 23.7%), consumer goods industry (+ 10.5%), capital goods industry (+ 8.8%) and energy industry (+7.2%). The durable goods industry decreased by 1.0%.