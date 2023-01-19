Turnover in motor vehicles, motorcycles trade up 6.5pct in Jan-Nov 2022

Turnover in the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles increased, on a gross basis, by 6.5% in January-November 2022 compared to the same period the previous year, while the volume of turnover of market services provided to the population rose by 27.3%, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the period January 1 - November 30, 2022, compared to the period January 1 - November 30, 2021, the volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonally, increased by 5.5%, told Agerpres.

The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in the period January 1 - November 30, 2022, recorded a 29.0% higher turnover compared to the period January 1 - 30 November 2021.

According to the INS, the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, saw an increase of 5.7% in November 2022, compared to the previous month.

The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 2.1% in November 2022, compared to the previous month.

Regarding the market services provided to the population, the volume of turnover registered a decrease of 5.0%, gross series, in November 2022, compared to the previous month.

The volume of turnover in market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, registered an increase of 0.8% in November 2022, compared to the previous month.

INS data show that the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 17.3%, as gross series, in November 2022, compared to November 2021.

The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality registered an increase of 16.3% in November 2022, compared to from November 2021.

The activity of market services provided to the population, recorded a 28.1% higher turnover, as gross series, in November 2022, against November 2021.

The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 21.1% in November 2022, compared to November 2021.