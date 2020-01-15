Turnover in trade in motor vehicles, motorcycles - up 8.4pct in first 11 months of 2019

Motor vehicles and motorcycles trade turnover increased, in the first 11 months of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, by 8.4pct as gross series, also on the increase being the turnover volume of market services provided to the population which advanced by 13.4pct, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, in January 1 - November 30, 2019, compared with January 1 - November 30, 2018, the total turnover of the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as gross series, increased by 8.4pct, growth sustained by the trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+37.1pct), trade in parts and accessories for vehicles (+9.2pct), trade in vehicles (+7.8pct) and maintenance and repair activities of vehicles (+ 7.5 pct).During the mentioned period, the total turnover of the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, increased by 8.1pct.According to the INS, the activity of market services provided to the population, as gross series, between January 1 and November 30, 2019, registered a turnover by 13.4pct higher compared to the similar period of 2018, an increase sustained by the activities of hotels and restaurants (+19.7pct), washing and cleaning activities of textiles and fur products (+16.3pct), hairdressing services and other beauty activities (+13.5pct), gambling and other recreational activities (+7.3pct). The turnover from the activity of tourist agencies and tour operators decreased by 6.3pct.The activity of market services provided to the population, as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality between January 1 and November 30, 2019 registered a turnover by 14pct higher compared to the period January 1 - November 30, 2018.