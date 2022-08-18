Turnover of business services provided to enterprises in Romania advances 26pct in H1 2022

The turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises in Romania increased in H1 2022 in nominal terms, both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality, by 26% and 25%, respectively, as against the similar period in 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday.

Thus, January 1 to June 30, 2022, the increase in the turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, was the result of positive developments in the turnover from information services and information technology services (+44% ), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+25%), transport services (+24.8%), motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+16.1%) and communications services (+9.7%), Agerpres.

According to INS, the June 2022 turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased in nominal terms by 5.8% on a monthly basis on increases in information services and information technology services (+14.3%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+6.3%), transport services (+2.4%), communications services (+2.1%) motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+0.2%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality the increase was 2.3% .

The June 2022 turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased in nominal terms by 29.5% y-o-y, on increasing turnovers from information services and information technology services (+51.5%), transport services (+28.1%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+28.0%), communications services (+11.2%) and motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+6.8%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the increase was 29.2 %.