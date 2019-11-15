Turnover of market services rendered to enterprises up 12.1pct in first nine months of 2019

The turnover of market services rendered to enterprises increased in the first nine months of this year by 12.1 percent against the similar period of 2018, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

Thus, between 1 January and 30 September 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises went up overall 12.1 percent as gross series, due to increases registered in turnover from: activities of information services and information technology (+ 22.0 percent), other services mainly rendered to enterprises (+15.5 percent), transport activities (+ 8.2 percent), communication activities (+ 5.5 percent) and motion picture, video and television programme production activities, programming and broadcasting activities (+3.0 percent).In the previously mentioned period, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services mainly rendered to enterprises, increased overall by 12.6 percent as adjusted for working days and seasonality.According to the INS, in September 2019 compared to the previous month, the turnover of market services mainly rendered to enterprises, in nominal terms, went up overall 4.1 percent, due to increases registered in the turnover of motion picture, video and television programme production activities, programme distribution and broadcasting activities (+19.3 percent), transport activities (+6.1 percent), other services mainly rendered to enterprises (+5.6 percent) and communication activities (+2.2 percent).The turnover in activities of information services and information technology dropped by 6.8 percent.In September 2019 against August 2019, the turnover of market services mainly rendered to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased overall by 0.8 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working says and seasonality.Moreover, in September 2019 against September 2018, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased overall by 10.1 percent, sustained by the evolution of the turnover in other services mainly rendered to enterprises (+13.4 percent), communication activities (+11.0 percent), in motion picture, video and television programme production activities, programme distribution and broadcasting activities (+9.8 percent), activities of information services and information technology (+7.3 percent) and transport activities (+7.2 percent).In September 2019 against the same month of 2018, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased overall by 9.6 percent as adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality.