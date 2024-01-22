Turnover of market services to enterprises advances 13.1 pct Jan - Nov 2023

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to businesses over January - November 2023 was 13.1 percent up in unadjusted nominal terms from the same period of 2022, and 13.7 percent higher as workday and seasonally adjusted terms, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In unadjusted terms, this advance was the effect of growth in the turnover of other services provided mainly to enterprises (+17.4 percent), computing and IT services (+15.9 percent), transport activities (+9 percent), the production of cinema, video and television programs; program broadcasting and transmission (+5.1 percent), and communication activities (+4.6 percent).

In November 2023, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased overall by 11.4 year-over-year, due to the increase in the turnover of other services provided mainly to enterprises (+15.3 percent), computing and IT services (+13.4 percent), the production of cinema, video and television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+9.9 percent), communications (+6.9 percent), and transport activities (+6.6 percent).

Adjusted for working days and seasonality, November's turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises was up 10.2 percent overall compared to the year-ago period.