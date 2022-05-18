Turnover of market services to enterprises advances 24.5 pct in Q1

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to businesses in Q1 2022 was 24.5 percent up in unadjusted nominal terms from the same period of 2021, and 23.7 percent higher as workday and seasonally adjusted terms, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The YoY advance registered in unadjusted terms in the reporting period was the effect of growth in computing and IT services (+40.6 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+23.8 percent), transport activities (+22.4 percent), the production of cinema, video and television programs; program broadcasting and transmission (+20.1 percent), and communications (+11.1 percent).In March 2022, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased overall by 17.2 percent from the previous month, due to the increase in turnover of the production of cinema, video and television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+41.7 percent), transport activities (+20.3 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+17.1 percent), computing and IT services (+15.2 percent) and communications (+6.2 percent).Expressed in terms adjusted for working days and seasonality, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises was up 4.3 percent overall compared to the previous month.Year-over-year, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased 26.8 percent in March 2022 due to higher turnovers in computing and IT services (+41.6 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+26.7 percent), transport services (+26.3 percent), the production of cinema, video and television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+18.8 percent) and communication services (+7.8 percent).Adjusted for working days and seasonality, the March 2022 turnover was up by 24.8 percent YoY. AGERPRES