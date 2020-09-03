Turnover volume in retail trade advances 10.3pct in Romania in July 2020

Romania's volume of turnover in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in July 2020 on a monthly basis, by 10.3% in unadjusted terms and by 3.9% when adjusted for working days and seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday.

INS data also show that the volume of turnover in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 4.7% overall in unadjusted terms in July 2020 as against July 2019.When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the July 2020 turnover volume in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 4.2% overall y-o-y.Also, the unadjusted volume of sales in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles January 1 - July 31, 2020 was up 1.2% y-o-y.When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was up 0.8%."The information in this press release (July 2020) captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken as a result of a state of emergency having been declared in Romania from March 16, 2020, and the state of alert starting May 17, 2020," the INS points out.