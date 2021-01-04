Twenty migrants found in articulated lorry at border with Hungary

Twenty migrants seeking asylum in Romania were discovered by the authorities when they tried to leave the country illegally through the Border Checkpoint Nadlac II, 18 being hidden in an articulated lorry, and two under a trailer, sitting on a spare wheel, according to AGERPRES.

On Sunday night to Monday, an articulated lorry driven by a 34-year-old Turkish man carrying aluminum products on the Turkey-Austria route was checked at the Border Checkpoint Nadlac II and 18 people were found inside the lorry, according to a statement of the Arad Border Police.

The investigation revealed that the hidden persons are from Iraq, Syria and Egypt, aged between 15 and 42 years old.

In the second case, an articulated lorry driven by a Turkisk man transporting textiles to Sweden was checked at the same border checkpoint. Under the trailer, on a spare wheel, two migrants, from Afghanistan and Syria, aged 23 and 18, were found.

In both cases, the foreigners are asylum seekers in Romania and stated that they intended to reach Western European countries, according to the same source.

The migrants are being investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally, and Turkish drivers for trafficking in migrants.