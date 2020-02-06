Twenty-two national roads closed, 35 trains halted, all flights on at Otopeni

Dismissed Transport Minister Lucian Bode said on Thursday that 22 national roads are closed in Romania, most of them located in the south-eastern parts of the country, there is traffic jamming on four national roads, and 35 trains are halted.

The Bucharest subway is operating normally.

"At 08:00hrs the code red was lifted. We had a command meeting last night, we stayed in touch with all our teams in the country all night long. (...) According to the command report, as of now, there are 22 closed national roads, there is traffic jamming on four national roads, and there are also 35 trains that are currently halted because they cannot run on certain railways, because many trees have fallen on the rails. After the rails clean up, the trains will restart. We have a single closed railway portion, the Vatra Dornei area, Ilva Mica area. There are fallen trees, the railway is closed," Bode said at Parliament House.

He announced that he made the decision last night to keep the trains in the stations where needed and where trains could have got stuck.

"The passengers were transshipped, where needed, to other modes of transport," Bode added.

He said the Bucharest subway was operating "very well".

"I provided additional trains for the subway, anticipating this morning that many people in Bucharest would like to take the subway, given that snow removal on the roads was not what it should have been. There are 65 trains running, we discussed with the general manager, with the dispatchers, there are no problems, there are no delays, all available subway trains are running at the moment," said Bode.

He added that there were no cancelled flights at the Henri Coanda Airport.

"There are no cancelled flights at Otopeni. There are delayed flights. (...) Over 60 employees were on duty at Otopeni to clean the runways. The Iasi Tarom flight is very much delayed because the pilots were not able to reach the airport, the aircraft, as they got stuck in snow near Bucharest. We are expecting most of the national roads to reopen by noon, when the code orange warning is lifted (...). The closed national roads are in the south-eastern parts of Romania and very few here in the central area," said Bode. AGERPRES