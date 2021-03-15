Two counties come out of red zone; Covasna, no new coronavirus cases

The counties of Hunedoara and Salaj are out of the red zone on Monday, while Bucharest registered an infection rate of 3.88 cases per thousand inhabitants, down compared to the previous day, when it had an incidence of 3.98, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

The following counties are also in the red scenario: Timis, with an incidence of 5.33 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, Ilfov - 4.53, Brasov - 3.69, Cluj - 3.36.

Another 17 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3 per thousand), the highest infection rates being registered in Alba - 2.69 and Constanta - 2.74.

Also, 18 counties are in the green zone (an incidence lower 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Harghita - 0.80, Buzau - 0.84 and Suceava - 0.91.

According to statistics, the national average is 3.02 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 531 and and the countes of Timis - 202, Ilfov - 254, Constanta - 164.

The fewest new cases were registered in Harghita - 11 and Salaj - 12 counties, and Covasna reported zero cases.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 2,972 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.