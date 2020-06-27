 
     
Two employees of Romanian Embassy in Kazakhstan and General Consulate in Cernauti,tested positive for novel coronavirus

coronavirus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that an employee of the Romanian Embassy in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and one employee of the General Consulate of Romania in Cernauti, Ukraine, have tested positive for COVID-19, their health status being good.

MAE mentions that, up to this time, other cases of COVID-19 have not been identified among employees of the consular office or the diplomatic mission.

"Both in the case of the diplomatic mission, as well as in that of the consular office the measures necessary in relation with the authorities of the host state were disposed, namely protection measures for the rest of the employees and family members. In this context, the activity of the two missions will be adapted to limit the exposure of the other members of the mission, all necessary measures of social distancing and self-isolation imposed by the situation have been implemented," the MAE release also mentions.

