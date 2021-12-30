Two more earthquakes on Thursday, in Vrancea seismic zone

Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 and 4, respectively, occurred on Thursday, in the Vrancea seismic zone, according to information made public by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale occurred at 19:45 local time in Buzau County, at a depth of 127 kilometers. The earthquake took place near the following cities: 56 km east of Brasov, 62 km north of Ploiesti, 116 km north of Bucharest, 130 km south of Bacau, 131 km northeast of Pitesti, 134 km west of Braila, 137 km west of Galati, 170 km east of Sibiu, 181 km north of Ruse, 213 km southwest of Iasi.

Also, at 16:57 local time, in Vrancea County, there was an average earthquake with a magnitude of 4 at a depth of 76 km, near the cities: 81 km south of Bacau, 93 km east of Brasov, 107 km northwest de Galati, 113 km northwest of Braila, 115 km northeast of Ploiesti, 160 km southwest of Iasi, 164 km north of Bucharest, 185 km northeast of Pitesti, 204 km east of Sibiu, 205 km southwest of Chisinau, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also on Thursday, there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 at 1:20 local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County.

Since the beginning of December, there have been 25 earthquakes in Romania, with magnitudes between 2.1 and 4.1 on the Richter scale.

The most important earthquake of this year occurred on May 26 and had a magnitude of 4.7. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.