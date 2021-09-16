Two other cases of West Nile virus infection registered in Romania

Two other cases of West Nile virus infection have been registered in Romania, these being reported in Bucharest and Giurgiu, the National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday, agerpres reports.

There are seven confirmed cases between June 7 and September 15, and one of those infected died.

"From the beginning of the monitoring of the West Nile virus infection (07.06.2021) until 15.09.2021, seven cases of West Nile virus infection were registered and in one case the death occurred. (...) Depending on the territorial unit of exposure, the cases were registered in the counties: Bacau (1 case), Olt (1 case), Dolj (1 case), Giurgiu (1 case) and in Bucharest (3 cases)," reads the INSP information.