Two patients transported to hospitals in Belgium by Ministry of Defence aircraft

A Romanian Air Force's C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft, designed for medical missions, is carrying out, on Monday, a humanitarian mission on the Otopeni - Cluj-Napoca - Craiova - Brussels - Otopeni route for the transport of two patients, informs a press release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

According to the same source, one of the two patients has burns and will be treated at the "Regina Astrid" Hospital, and the other, a child with medical conditions, will be transported to the "Saint Luc" Hospital, both in Brussels, Belgium.

Upon returning to the country, the aircraft will take over a Romanian patient who was hospitalized at the University Medical Center in Mons."The mission is carried out following the approval of the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, at the request of the Secretary of State and Head of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat," the same source informed.The medical team consists of specialists from the Emergency Unit- Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (UPU-SMURD) Bucharest and the Ministry of National Defence.