Two Ukrainian patients flown from Poland to Romania by military plane

A Romanian Air Force C-27 J Spartan aircraft configured for medical missions carried out on Wednesday a humanitarian transport mission on the route Otopeni - Rzeszow-Jasionka (Poland) - Otopeni, touching down at the final destination around 17:00 hrs, the Defense Ministry informs.

Two Ukrainian patients aged 29 and 41 were flown from the Rzeszow-Jasionka International Airport to Bucharest for in-patient recovery treatment at the "Bagdasar-Arseni" Emergency Clinical Hospital and the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital, respectively.

A team of medical specialists from the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital and the 90th Airlift Base monitored the patients during the flight; they were then taken from the airport to the respective hospitals by ambulances of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service.

The airlift request was made by the Department for Emergency Situations following the request placed by the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism through the Early Warning and Response System (EWRS).