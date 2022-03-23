 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

U-BT Cluj-Napoca qualifies first time for men's Basketball Champions League

frbaschet.ro
baschet final four

U-Banca Transilvania Cluj-Napoca has qualified for the first time for the quarter-finals of the Basketball Champions League in men's basketball, after defeating Belgian team Filou Oostende, by 85-74 (31-12, 19-22, 17-25, 18-15), on Tuesday evening, in their last match in Group K.

Romania's champion, for the first time in the competition, managed to win Group K, with 7 points, followed by Spanish team Unicaja Malaga, 6 points, and Filou Oostende, 5 points.

Patrick Richard and Andrija Stipanovic were the best players of the Cluj side.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on March 25.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.