U-BT Cluj-Napoca qualifies first time for men's Basketball Champions League

U-Banca Transilvania Cluj-Napoca has qualified for the first time for the quarter-finals of the Basketball Champions League in men's basketball, after defeating Belgian team Filou Oostende, by 85-74 (31-12, 19-22, 17-25, 18-15), on Tuesday evening, in their last match in Group K.

Romania's champion, for the first time in the competition, managed to win Group K, with 7 points, followed by Spanish team Unicaja Malaga, 6 points, and Filou Oostende, 5 points.

Patrick Richard and Andrija Stipanovic were the best players of the Cluj side.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on March 25.