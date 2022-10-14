UBB awards distinctions to Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Edward

Romania's Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, were awarded on Thursday, as a sign of homage, with the Honorary Diploma and the Medal of the "Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca, handed over by the UBB rector, Professor Daniel David, PhD, within a festivity, in the attendance of the other rectors of universities of Cluj, told Agerpres.

These distinctions were also awarded to Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

"It is a great honor and a great pride for me to be here again and have you all here, in Cluj. It is a wonderful possibility for us to welcome all here, in Romania. It is a great pride for us. (...) We are all a big family, which, currently, is a very important thing, especially at this time, taking into account the fractioned world of our days, being all together it is an example for everyone and I am very pleased that it's taking place in Cluj. Thank you very much for this honor. It means a lot to me, personally, but also for my predecessors, who have done a lot for Cluj. (...) It is a paramount thing that we are able to be together, work together and make the world a better place," Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta stated, upon being awarded the UBB distinctions.

In his turn, Prince Edward said he is honored by the distinctions he received.

Prince Edward wanted to thank the rector and the entire community for the medal of honor, adding that he accepted the distinction on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award foundation for its hard work. The Earl of Wessex and Forfar also wanted to mention that the university is not only the place for learning and research, but also a place for thinking, exchanging opinions, for questioning perceptions, for innovation and collaboration in terms of sharing knowledge, taking wisdom further.

International leaders, among whom Prince Edward, the brother of King Charles III, participates until Friday in the forum of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award foundation.

The Global Forum 2022 began on Tuesday, with the opening ceremony, attended by Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and HRH Prince Radu of Romania, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, who is the Chairman of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation, Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, The Right Hon The Lord Boateng, who is the Chair of the International Council (IC) of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation.

It is for the first time that the Global Forum is held outside the Commonwealth.