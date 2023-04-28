UDMR Congress/ Kelemen Hunor: We want to stay in government, we have undertaken the work for four years

The acting chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, said on Friday, at the opening of the Conference of Local Elected Members of the UDMR, that the Union wants to remain in government, because it is a "job" that it has undertaken for four years, but that it remains to be seen "what will happen after we have the new prime minister", while the UDMR will hold on "with teeth to the positions" it holds.

In the opening of the Conference, Kelemen Hunor said that from the end of 2020 the Union assumed its governmental role and "stated that governance makes sense" if it will be possible to govern "for the community".He spoke about the change of the prime minister, saying that although it is not part of the agreement, the UDMR wants to remain in government, Agerpres informs.The representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union from Romania are meeting in the congress, Friday and Saturday, in western Timisoara.The current leader of the formation, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, is running for a new four-year term as president of the UDMR.The UDMR meeting began, at 1:00 p.m., with the Conference of Local Elected Members of the Hungarian Democratic Union in Romania.The works of the UDMR Congress are scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m., and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), and the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the social democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, will also speak in the opening.On Saturday, the speech of the candidate for the position of chairman of UDMR and the actual vote are scheduled.