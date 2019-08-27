UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor: Resignation - Dancila Cabinet's first option after ALDE quits government

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES on Monday that the first option of the Dancila Cabinet is to resign, after the Social Democrats' junior ruling partner, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), announced it was pulling out from government.

"The first option would be to resign. It's an absolutely normal and fair step, if no other majority can be built, the Prime Minister resigns," said Kelemen Hunor.He went on to add that the second option would be for the opposition to file a no-confidence motion."The motion has chances to pass. The National Liberal Party announced they would table it, ALDE and PRO Romania support it, we backed it last time, we are waiting for them to move the motion and we'll act just as at the previous one," said the UDMR leader.He also pointed out that according to the law, the variant of early elections is excluded, because the presidential ballot is less than six months away.

