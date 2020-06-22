UDMR lodges bill setting September 27 as date for local elections

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has submitted to Parliament a bill setting by organic law the date for the local elections on September 27, 2020, leader of the UDMR senators Cseke Attila said on Monday.
"Given the current situation, we need a broad consensus on the date for the elections. Thus, in the run-up to this initiative, a proposal for September 27 emerged from the positions of the parliamentary political forces. We expect the support of the parliamentary parties for the bill submitted," Cseke is quoted as saying in a press statement.
Cseke mentioned that UDMR decided to sponsor a bill setting the date for the elections, considering that the proposal drawn up in Parliament by which the terms of office of the local elected officials were extended proved to be the best solution, compared to the government's proposal.
UDMR requested that Parliament debate the bill as a matter of urgency, so that the piece of legislation can enter into force after a favorable vote and promulgation by the head of state, before July 15.
The UDMR senator specified that the government would have 5 days of the entry into force of the bill to establish the calendar of actions during the electoral period, the necessary technical measures and the expenses necessary for the preparation and conduct of local elections in good conditions.
On June 15, the Chamber of Deputies adopted, as a decision-making body, a bill that provides for the extension of the terms of office of local elected officials until November 1. The bill also says that the date of this year's local elections shall be established by organic law at least 60 days before the vote.
