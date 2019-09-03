UDMR's Biro Rozalia, after visit in Tokyo: Japanese await completion of works on M6 Metro Line

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Biro Rozalia, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, said on Tuesday, after a visit to Tokyo, that the Japanese authorities are waiting for the works on the M6 Metro Line to be completed, a quarter of the investment being secured ever since 2007 by the Japanese Government.

"Of the total amount of 1.3 billion euro, 350 million is the loan granted by Japan for us, another 570 million euro are provided by the EU, and the rest will have to be completed from the state budget. This was one of the main topics of discussion with Madam Minister of State for Regional Revitalization and Women's Empowerment [ e.n. - Satsuki Katayama]. In 2018, the 570 million from EU funds were approved. The Japanese's plea is to actually complete the works, because their funding has been blocked in this project since 2007. The request came in such a way that next week I will file an appeal with the Minister of Transport and with the Prime Minister, because this project should be a priority. Since we have two-thirds funded from a 1.3 billion investment, the Government must ensure at least the start of the works, if not the necessary third," Biro Rozalia told a press conference in Oradea.

Rozalia Biro brought to mind that the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the European Union, the EU Member States and Japan, respectively, came into effect as of 1 February 2019, as well as the fact that 100 years of diplomatic ties with Japan will be celebrated in 2021.

"This is the document on the basis of which we can build that strategic partnership - not just bilaterally - that we want to develop with Japan. Romania, in its turn, will ratify this partnership in the next session (September-December). The strategic partnership between Romania and Japan will focus on four fundamental pillars, namely: politics; defense and security; economic cooperation; science-culture-education and human relations," stressed Biro.