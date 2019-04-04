UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: 'I would completely eliminate emergency ordinances'

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday he would completely eliminate the possibility of issuing emergency ordinances with reference to the topics for a referendum announced by President Klaus Iohannis.

Read also: President Klaus Iohannis calls on Gov't not to adopt any emergency ordinance in judiciary or criminal policy

"For the most part, these are topics we have anticipated, because the whole debate revolves around these topics. It depends on how the question will sound, because it has to be very easy to understand for people who do not have legal training. (...) I am a little bit stricter than Mr. President and more severe as regards the emergency ordinances. I would not limit the restriction to crimes and the criminal field, I further propose what I proposed in 2013, the elimination of the emergency ordinances (...) I would eliminate this possibility of emergency ordinances for good and in principle, as far as the judiciary is concerned, I don't agree that it should be regulated by emergency ordinances, but also with regard to all the other areas, as well," Kelemen Hunor said.

According to him, there should be only simple ordinances for parliamentary recess.

AGERPRES .