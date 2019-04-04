President Klaus Iohannis calls on Gov't not to adopt any emergency ordinance in judiciary or criminal policy

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday urged the Government to no longer adopt an emergency ordinance in the field of justice and criminal policy, pointing out that the May 26 referendum "is in the homestretch" and that any act issued by Executive in this area would be "illegitimate".

"I am once again calling on the Government to no longer adopt an emergency ordinance in the field of justice and criminal policy! The referendum is in the homestretch, any such act issued by the Government would be illegitimate, against the spirit of the Constitution and a defiance against the Romanians," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The president also said that the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s amendments to the judiciary laws have been harshly and constantly criticized by European institutions, and the adoption of new ordinances in criminal matters, which in reality are "masked amnesties", will have very serious consequences on Romania's status in European Union.

"The critical moment in which we find ourselves is the result of poor PSD governing. PSD legislates non-transparently, breaching the very regulations of the rule of law, and there are discussions and reactions in the public space about the imminence of new emergency ordinances to amend the criminal codes. The Social-Democrats have so many criminal issues that they seem to be willing to risk the very stability and future of Romania only to clear their files. It wouldn't be any wonder if tomorrow- the day after tomorrow they give by emergency ordinance that a certain politician X is honest. It would be the last straw!" said Iohannis.

He specified the provisions of an article in the Constitution.

"Today, more than ever, it is necessary to remind us of a text in the Constitution, which those in power would like us to forget. It is paragraph (2) of article (2) of the Constitution of Romania: "no group and no person can exercise sovereignty in their own name. The sovereign will of the people is best expressed through a referendum!" Iohannis showed.

In this context, he invited the Romanians to referendum.

