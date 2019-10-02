UDMR's Kelemen: Sensing uncertainty regading the success of vote on censure motion

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will vote for the censure motion lodged by the Opposition against the Dancila Cabinet, on Wednesday said the head of this political formation Kelemen Hunor, yet he added that he's sensing uncertainty regarding the success of the vote because many MPs are in the delegations abroad and could not be present at the motion's debate and vote.

"I've already learned of members of the Parliament who have left for delegations abroad, of those who have signed the motion, because they didn't know the motion was to be voted on Saturday. Some have left for Brussels and there is no way they could be back on Saturday. That's why, a vote on Saturday would have a quite predictable outcome. I've learned that the MPs with the PMP (People's Movement Party) leave for Brussels, and so will do some with the PRO Romania. 237 signatures, when 233 are needed, that means that if 5 people are missing, the vote is vanished, supposing that all of the others vote the motion. There is no much room for move here, which is why I said I'm sensing uncertainty," Kelemen Hunor told as press conference.

He believes that should the motion passes, the first nomination for Premier has big chances to be voted so to avoid the risk of certain early elections, and the PNL (National Liberal Party) should be very cautious because "it might find itself at rule from one single move. (...). A minority gov't could be ousted very quickly. But it could govern very well if very cautious, if responsible and steps into no political adventure".

The UDMR leader said that the submitting of the censure motion was way too much delayed, it had to be lodged in the very first day of the parliamentary session on 2 September.

"If there is a political reason, than it must be but the one that it has to be very close to the electoral campaign," Kelemen Hunor added.

He stressed that what it is to be done after a success of the motion must be very seriously dealt with, for the motion would lead to the fall of the gov't, a first stage being for one year, to prepare the parliamentary election of 2020 that would need a political and not a technocratic gov't, "headed by someone capable to shape a majority and who manages correctly the country's problems, organises the next year's elections, doesn't give emergency ordinances and makes no reforms, because it is an electoral year".

The UDMR president thinks that a new gov't should manage in a correct manner the local and parliamentary elections of 2020 and the state budget, which is Romania's biggest issue right now. In his opinion, the 4pct economic growth is very good, yet the problem is for what purpose is it used.

"We've got some fixed stiff spending in the state budget, that come to near 80pct, with the pensions and the salaries. We've got extremely low revenues and this is what we should think about, right now fiscality is not helping the budget at all. The gov't to come, for the 2020 should change the budgetary philosophy, the budget's construction, this being the only mission of the gov't until 2020, to let not the public debt raise," Kelemen Hunor detailed.