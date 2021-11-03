UDMR's first option: restoring coalition with USR

The chairman of UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), declared on Wednesday that the Union's first option for forming the Government would be to restore the coalition with USR (Save Romania Union), showing that in the event of a majority with the PSD (Social Democratic Party), the social-democrats will claim the position of Prime Minister "because that is the logical solution, from a political standpoint".

"From our point of view, the first option would be to restore the coalition of December last year with USR. (...) That meant a governing of 56%, with the Orban group, we are also negotiating with Ludovic Orban, the necessary reforms can be made, without the Constitution's reform, and you need to give a perspective for the years of 2024-2028, saying that regardless of how it will happen, what results will be in 2024, both parties will try to form a majority and the first option, for PNL and USR as well, would be a majority made together. But this is true, as well as with a majority made with PSD, PNL (National Liberal Party) will end up being the second violin in a PSD Government and will have difficulties and you have to reach out and help PNL as well," Kelemen Hunor said for RFI.

The UDMR leader said that in the event that PNL will decide to go into a coalition with PSD, the program needs to be discussed in detail.

He said that he does not know who president Klaus Iohannis will nominate as Prime Minister, but that PSD will not go to consultations without a PM proposal, because "they know what politics means".

Regarding the liberals' decision of making the negotiation mandate more flexible, Kelemen Hunor said that the change of attitude is welcomed.

"It remains to be seen what will happen today, tomorrow, the day after, what majority can be made, because there are many possibilities with both USR and PSD, but you need to see what the goal is, you must give out a longer, more consistent perspective, regardless of the direction you are taking, otherwise a stable majority cannot be formed, one that is constructive, and we will wake up in 3, 4, 5 months with the same problems. So, if you do not open up a perspective, if you do not give out substance, this also means the problem of collaborating after 2024, it's difficult to form a stable Government," Kelemen Hunor said.

The chairman of UDMR mentioned that in the case of the USR choice, there will be a simple majority, while with PSD it would be a comfortable majority, Agerpres informs.