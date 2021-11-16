UDMR's Hunor: There is no chance we can shape a gov't this week

UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) leader Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that there is no possibility that the negotiations between the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and UDMR result in the shaping of a government this week."No. We have no chance [of having a government this week - editor's note]. I hope next week, but you see that today it will be decided whether we go with the idea of the rotation of prime minister, then we will have to decide who will go first, then we will have to decide who that person will be, this is a very complicated coalition, it's hard to get it going, regardless of who the prime minister is. It must be one of the two parties' leaders, otherwise this is not going to work. So regardless of who the prime minister will be from among the two-three, the others need to be in the government. They must leave their pride aside. if not, then we will have a problem with the functioning of this government. If every leader is in the government, then we can make political decisions, administrative decisions, and this is what we want. After that, the coalition will only discuss the more important matters, the ones reaching Parliament, and so on," the UDMR leader said at the Parliament Palace.
