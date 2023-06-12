UDMR's Hunor: We will not leave negotiation table; we are waiting for PM Ciolacu's proposal on coalition.

UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) does not leave the negotiation table for the future government and it has no intention to do so in the future, this party's leader Kelemen Hunor, who reaffirmed that the Ministry of Development will continue to be needed and that the proposal regarding the structure of the future coalition will belong to Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

"I am convinced that it is in the interest of our partners and society that PSD, PNL and UDMR continue to govern together. Our partners know our intentions: the first option for us is compliance with the protocol, because the word given, the act signed obliges us; at the same time, without the Ministry of Development we cannot continue. We have not stood up from the negotiation table and we will not stand up either, because the UDMR has assumed the responsibility of governing until 2024," Kelemen Hunor wrote on Facebook.

He added that, from the moment the country's president appoints Marcel Ciolacu as prime minister, it will be his responsibility to form a Government, after which the UDMR will wait for the proposal regarding the structure of the governing coalition.

"After the appointment, we are waiting for Prime Minister Ciolacu's proposal regarding the structure of the governing coalition", stated Kelemen Hunor.