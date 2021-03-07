UDMR's Kelemen: Governance programme includes minority law adoption

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor said that in the governance programme there are provisions regarding the adoption of a law on minorities and the lowering of the threshold below which the Hungarian language can be used in the relation with the public authorities, adding that 20% of the population of a locality is a "too high" threshold.

The UDMR Chairman added that the "content" of any of these topics has not yet been discussed in the ruling Coalition.

"In the governing programme, there is a chapter for minorities and many provisions in other chapters - education, culture and so on - and one thing is said there: 'the Law on National Minorities will be adopted as provided by the Romanian Constitution' - which has not happened so far. (...) This is what it says in the governance programme and this is what it says in the Constitution, and it has been assumed by the Coalition that we will do this. We have not discussed the content, what it would look like (...) we will talk at the right time, not before and not on television," Kelemen told Prima TV private broadcaster on Sunday.

Regarding the change of the threshold of 20% of the population of a locality so that the Hungarian minority can use the Hungarian language in the relation with the authorities, Kelemen said that it is provided in the governance programme, but now he could not give a deadline when it had to happen.

"This is in the Administrative Code. It is not in this law. It can be resumed, it can be re-discussed, but the Administrative Code provides this. There is an older recommendation in which Romania was recommended to reduce this threshold. The 20% threshold is much to high in the relation with the authorities. (...) And maybe a consensus can be reached somewhere at 15%, but it is premature to discuss any figure and anything else about this draft, because we did not discuss in the Coalition, not even inside the UDMR, and this will certainly be a public debate. I cannot give you a deadline at this time. We are preparing to govern for four years and this is foreseen in the governance programme," the UDMR leader also said.