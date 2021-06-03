UDMR's MP Biro: The European Commission is working on child rights strategy to minimise pandemic effects

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Biro Rozalia, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of Romania's Chamber of Deputies, said on Thursday that a strategy on children's rights is being worked out by the European Commission to minimise the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a breakdown by nations with actual action plans.

Biro mentioned the negative effects of the pandemic on children, who have suffered due to anincrease in domestic violence, cyberbullying, the transition to virtual education disproportionately affecting very young children and those with special needs, those living in poverty and in marginalised communities.

The strategy on the rights of the child is built on six thematic areas. First of all, the participation of children in the political and democratic life will be secured in order for them to become active members of the democratic society; social and conomic inclusion, health and education; combating violence against children and ensuring their protection; justice in the best interests of the child; the digital sector and the information society - children to navigate safely and take advantage of the existing opportunities; global dimension - to support, protect and stimulate children worldwide, including during crises and conflicts and to integrate the child's perspective with all actions of the European Union.

Alongside these theme areas, the framework document will specify key actions of the European Commission from which initiatives to achieve the respective strategic objective will ensue. In Romania, Biro said, special attention will be paid to school dropout and reducing domestic violence.

The MP also said informed that, in the context of June 1, she recently had a meeting with the UNICEF representative in Romania, Pieter Bult, on the perception of UNICEF Romania on children's rights, and on projects that UNICEF has unfolded.

"From our discussion it emerged the need for both the Romanian Parliament and the Romanian government to be open to developing a national plan of services for children everywhere. That would ensure a package of basic services necessary to prevent many negative aspects in the rights of the child," added Biro.

Considering the first right of the child legislated by the UN, that of knowing the biological parents and being raised by them, Biro specified that December 2020 statistics in Romania show that there are 57,300 families where at least one parent is abroad working. The total number of children with parents working abroad exceeds 75,000, 13,200 of whom have parents gone abroad, reports agerpres.