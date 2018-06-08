UK's Minister of State for Exiting EU Lord Callanan pays visit to Romania to talk about Brexit

The UK's Minister of State for Exiting the European Union, the Lord Callanan, paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, in order to discuss about the latest developments of the negotiations regarding Brexit.

According to a release of the UK Emabssy sent to AGERPRES, the Lord Callanan met with Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, Presidential Advisor for European Affairs Leonard Orban and Undersecretary of State with the Ministry for Romanians Abroad Victor Ionescu.Moreover, the Lord Callanan attended the sixth edition of the EUROSFAT conference, where he provided recent information regarding Brexit.Within this event, which was co-oragnised by the British Embassy, there were tackled topics regarding the future of Romania, of the European Union, but also that of Romania inside the European Union. The discussion focused on the exiting process of the UK from the EU and its implications, as well as Romania's contribution to the re-launching of the European project and the consolidation of the Romanian-British bilateral relationship, the quoted source mentions.The Lord Callanan talked about a new type of relationship with the European Union, conveying to the 27 states that will remain members of the Union that the UK's commitment towards European values and tight connections in trade and defence areas will remain unchanged. He went on mentioning the wish that the UK's friends in Europe, such as Romania, be militating for a close economic and security partnership, based on their common interest.The British official also underscored that the UK will further consolidate its historic ties with Romania even after exiting the EU.He stated that the UK remains the same state, an outward-oriented advocate of free-trade relations, that will continue to strengthen its historic ties with Romania long after leaving the European Union.Among the speakers of the conference there were also Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, head of the British-Romania Chamber of Commerce Charlie Crocker, representative of Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lazar Comanescu and Romanian entrepreneur of the UK Paul Balogh.