Ukrainian refugee gives birth to baby girl at Buna Vestire maternity hospital

A 27-year-old woman from Ukraine, a refugee in Galati, has given birth to a baby girl at the Buna Vestire maternity hospital in the city, hospital officials reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

The baby was delivered by C-section that went very well, with the little girl, who will be baptised Olivia, weighing in at 3.200 kilograms.The woman, who also has a 7-year-old boy, told the medical staff that in Mykolaiv, where she came from to Romania, she had hidden for three weeks in the basement of the local maternity hospital with doctors and other patients.This is the second child of a refugee mother to be born at the Buna Vestire maternity hospital in Galati.Another woman gave birth to a baby girl who weighed in at 3.700 kilograms at birth."At the Buna Vestire OB-GYN clinical hospital in Galati, there are patients from Ukraine, female refugees from Ukraine, who need services specific to our hospital. In addition to the patients who have given birth in the maternity and outpatient clinic, there have been about 22 patients so far, and 11 patients showed up at the emergency department for care but did not check in," says Costinela Georgescu, the maternity hospital director.She said that female Ukrainian refugees receive free health care at the Buna Vestire maternity hospital in Galati.