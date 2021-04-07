 
     
ULBS will be the first university in Romania to allow payments in virtual currency

criptotendencia.com
monede virtuale criptomonede

"Lucian Blaga" University of Sibiu (ULBS) will be the first university in Romania to allow the payment of admission fees this year in a virtual currency.

The cryptocurrency in which the payments will be made will be EGLD, developed by the Sibiu-based startup Elrond, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Our university has been and will continue to be a supporter of the community and local business, and the decision to develop this partnership with Elrond is part of this strategy," said ULBS Rector Sorin Radu.

The partnership with the start-up comes in the context of ULBS's willingness to collaborate with the business environment in Sibiu, but also of the common desire to contribute to streamlining the digitalization processes, agerpres.ro confirms.

Elrond is a startup from Sibiu that develops a blockchain network. It was founded by a team of researchers, entrepreneurs and programmers who want to make improvements to existing blockchain architectures, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This is a first step in the partnership between ULBS and the Sibiu company, wishing to carry out other projects in the future, including research, the same source also mentions.

