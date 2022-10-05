 
     
Unaffiliated MPs to table electronic voting bill

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
plen reunit Parlament deputati parlamentari

The non-affiliated MPs voting with the Right Alternative party have initiated a bill introducing electronic voting, so that the future elected officials will be much more representative of the citizens.

The electronic voting bill will be submitted to Parliament on Monday, according to MP Daniel Gheorghe Rusu.

According to him, the bill is for all those who for various reasons cannot get to vote in the country or abroad, and the system is already applied in several countries, including Norway, Sweden, Austria, Canada, Estonia.

