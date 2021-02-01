Unemployment rate decreases to 4.9% in Dec

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in December 2020, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, 5.1%, respectively, according to the data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) for December 2020 was 450,000 people, down from the previous month (462,000 people), but up from the same month of last year (366,000 people).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 0.5 percentage points that of women (the respective values being 5.1% for men and 4.6% for women).

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4% for December 2020 (4.1% for men and 3.8% for women). The number of unemployed aged 25-74 represents 75.1% of the total number of unemployed estimated for December 2020.