Unemployment rate in June 2022 is 2.55%

The nationally registered unemployment rate was 2.55% at the end of June, equal to the previous month and 0.45 percentage points lower than in June 2021, according to a release of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The total number of unemployed at the end of June 2022 was 222,712 people, 64 people more than at the end of the previous month.

Out of the total registered unemployed, 37,701 were compensated unemployed and 185,011 were not compensated unemployed, and the number of uncompensated unemployed has gone up by 1,333 from the previous month.

By areas of residence, the number of unemployed at the end of June is as follows: 63,259 unemployed come from urban areas and 159,456 unemployed from rural areas.

Most unemployed people were between 40 and 49 years old (55,310), followed by those aged between 50 and 55 years (45,314), at the other end being people between 25 and 29 years old (15,253).

Regarding the structure of unemployment according to the level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education level have a significant share in the total number of unemployed registered in the ANOFM records (30.41%). People with a secondary education level represent 30.41% of the total registered unemployed, and those with university education - 4.6%.AGERPRES