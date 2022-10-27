Unemployment rate in Romania reaches 2.88% at the end of September

The unemployment rate recorded at the national level, at the end of September, reached 2.88%, down 0.03 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Thursday by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM).

Compared to August of this year, the unemployment rate recorded in September increased by 0.02 percentage points.

The total number of unemployed, reported at the end of September 2022, was 225,424 people, higher by 1,380 people compared to the one registered at the end of the previous month. Of the total number of registered unemployed, 38,571 were unemployed with benefits (-519 people compared to August) and 186,853 without benefits (+1,899 people).

ANOFM specifies that the unemployment rate was calculated using the new data received from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) regarding the active civilian population on January 1, 2022.AGERPRES