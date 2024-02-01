Subscription modal logo Premium

Unemployment rate keeps at 5.4pct in December 2023

somaj

The unemployment rate in December 2023 was 5.4%, seasonally adjusted, a value equal to that recorded in the previous month, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.

The unemployment rate for men was 1.2 percentage points higher than for women.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for December 2023 was 444,000, up from November (442,100), but down from the same period last year (468,400).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men was 1.2 percentage points higher than for women (5.9% for men and 4.7% for women).

"The high unemployment rate among young people (15-24 years old) of 21.1% is still a cause for concern," the INS representatives point out.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4.2% for December 2023 (3.9% for women and 4.4% for men). The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 accounted for 73.4% of the total number of unemployed people estimated for December 2023.

