Union leader Hancescu: The county leaders has mandated us to call off strike.

The county leaders of the education trade unions have mandated their officials to call off the teachers' strike, by a 51 majority votes out of 57, national leader of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI) Simion Hancescu told a news conference on Monday, told Agerpres.

He added that the 50% pay raise provided for by the new uniform public pay will apply from January 1, 2024.

"The decision we made to call off the strike came after the consultation we had in eight meetings with the local leaders today - and we were mandated to do so. It is the decision of the county leaders who told us clearly: if these things happen [the demands are met]. There are also dissatisfied people - and we know that very well - but it makes no sense to hide the very large percentage of those who said that they resume classes, if the demands are met, the ones I presented to you. The truth is it was a vote of the county leaders who mandated us to call off the strike. I mean the leaders. Out of 57 leaders, 51 were for calling off the strike, so it is the majority percentage," said Hancescu.

According to him, "in the body of the law this percentage must feature very clearly: 50% should be the raise from January 1, 2024."

"If that is not respected, then obviously this political class or those with whom we spoke are completely unserious and even mocked us."

FSLI and the Spiru Haret Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education decided to call off the general strike.

The decision is conditioned upon mentioning in the emergency ordinance to be approved at a government sitting next Monday the principle according to which the basic pay of the beginning teachers/university assistants will be pegged to the average gross pay used to build the social security - which is 23% of the maximum pay scale in the public system - and paying the first pay raise portion - 50% of the raise provided for under the uniform public pay - on January 1, 2024.