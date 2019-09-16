Union's Multiannual Financial Framework and Strategic Agenda, among topics addressed by Ciamba at GAC

Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba participated on Monday in the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC) in Brussels, presided by the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the the European Union, where he highlighted "the importance of advancing the negotiations regarding the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027, in line with the timetable assumed by the leaders," voicing in context the hope that the progress recorded throughout Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU will contribute to the attainment of this objective.

At the same time, in the context of the dedicated talks on the focus of the proposals of the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027, over a working lunch, the Romanian minister reiterated the importance of agreeing on an ambitious budget that would reflect both the Union's long-term priorities, with an emphasis on the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy, as well as the need of a prompt and efficient answer to the new challenges. He underscored the necessity of a thorough preparation of discussions at leadership level, of the issues that regard the future European budget, by taking into account both the qualitative elements and those related to the implementation of policies through the new budget.

Moreover, in preparation of the European Council, George Ciamba pointed out the importance of the discussion on the implementation of the Union's Strategic Agenda, a document adopted during Romania's Presidency of the EU Council. He reiterated in context, Romania's backing the objectives related to the full functioning of the internal market, the strengthening of the single digital market, of the Union's internal security and the EU's global role. He stressed the relevance of ensuring the adequacy between the Strategic Agenda's priorities with the priority programmes of the successive presidencies of the Council and the annual working programmes of the future European Commission.

The minister-delegate also brought to mind the impact of the developments on Brexit on the European agenda.