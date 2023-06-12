Unions in education suspend general strike

The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education and the Spiru Haret Federation of Trade Unions in Education have decided to suspend the general strike.

The decision is conditioned by the establishment, in the emergency ordinance to be approved in the Government meeting on Monday, of the principle according to which the basic salary of the debutant teacher/university assistant will be set at the level of the average gross salary in the economy used to substantiate the known state social insurance budget and which represent 23 pct of the maximum salary scale in the public system and the granting of the first salary increase installment (50 pct of the salary increase provided for by the new salary law) from January 1, 2024, it is mentioned in a joint press release of the two trade union federations.AGERPRES