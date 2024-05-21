United Right Alliance launches its candidates for local elections in Ilfov County

The United Right Alliance launched its candidates for the local elections in Ilfov County at the Mogosoaia Palace on Monday.

The event was attended by the Mayor General of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, and the presidents of the three component parties of the alliance, Ludovic Orban - Forta Dreptei (Force of the Right) Party, Catalin Drula - Save Romania Union (USR) and Eugen Tomac - People's Movement Party (PMP).

The ADU candidate for the presidency of the County Council, Ionel Danca, declared that in Ilfov there are not two parties that have merged (Social Democratic Party, National Liberal Party - editor's note), but "two mafias".

The Mayor General of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, said that Ilfov is very important for Bucharest.

PMP leader Eugen Tomac urged the candidates for the local elections to show the people of Ilfov that there are people in the county who want a decent future.

USR chairman Catalin Drula said that Ilfov needs a right-wing government that thinks about development.

Ludovic Orban, chairman of the Force of the Right, referred to the real estate development in Ilfov, saying that almost in every locality in the county there are "urban aberrations".