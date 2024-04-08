United Right Alliance to have joint lists for all elections this year

The leaders of the United Right Alliance submitted, on Monday, to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), the lists of candidates for the European Parliament elections, in which context Save Romanian Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula said that his party, the People's Movement Party (PMP) and the Right Force party will have joint lists for all elections this year.

"We are going together in all these elections," Drula said.

"There are more than 500,000 signatures actually collected from Romanians, not done in offices. Today, the three parties that form the United Right Alliance - USR, PMP and Right Force - submit their candidacies with a lot of confidence, with the confidence of the millions of Romanians who are behind us, who want a change of an abusive, corrupt and incompetent power," said the USR chairman.

PMP Chairman Eugen Tomac brought to mind that there had been challenges to the alliance formed with USR and Right Force, which were unsuccessful.

"They tried by all instruments to block the United Right Alliance, they changed the rules during the game, they asked for our removal from the ballot papers, but they did not succeed," he said.

In turn, Right Force Chairman Ludovic Orban urged voters to turn out at the polls.

"On 9 June it is about the road Romania is taking. Romanian citizens must understand one simple thing: in a democracy, power belongs to each individual. Power is used only by exercising the right to vote," he stressed.

Heading the list of candidates of the United Right Alliance for the European Parliament elections are Dan Barna (USR), Vlad Voiculescu (USR), Eugen Tomac (PMP), Vlad Marius Botos (USR), Cristina Madalina Pruna (USR), Violeta Alexandru (Right Force).