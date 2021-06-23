University of Arts in Targu Mures celebrates 75 years of existence

The leadership of the Targu Mures University of Arts (UAT) announced on Wednesday that over 50 events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of its existence will be organized between June 28 and July 4, with diamond and gold diplomas to be awarded to three university alumni from almost 50 years ago.

The dean of the Romanian language Faculty of Arts within the University of Targu Mures, Professor Oana Leahu told a press conference that the events will be organized in the bastions of the Medieval Fortress in Targu Mures, featuring, among others, craftsmanship tests, media exhibitions, theatrical productions and a film workshop.

"During the events, a historical exhibition of the UAT will be organized, which was initiated by journalist Angela Precup and in which everyone tried to find objects, photos from the university performances. (...) It is a bastion of the shows where you will have the opportunity to see craftsmanship tests of all specializations and years of study. There is also a film-media bastion where you can see everything that has been created over time in this specialization, documentaries, short films, photo exhibition and there will also be a 48-hour workshop, a marathon, for young people who want to learn how to do such events. We will have an exhibition bastion where the teachers will be the ones exhibiting, and a research bastion, which aims to familiarize the public with theatrical and multi-media events (...) Also, with the activity of the doctoral school, because the Targu Mures University of Arts is one of the few art universities in Europe that has a doctoral school in the field of performing arts. There will also be a bastion of contemporary drama, where you can meet playwrights who have graduated from UAT or who are active participants in university life, but also reading performances with students and teachers from the university," said Oana Leahu.

Florentina Vary on behalf of Targu Mures City Hall maintains that the municipality proposes that the Medieval Fortress become a focal point for cultural events, as are the activities organized on the 75th anniversary of the University.

"For the last 20 years I have been amazed by the lack of involvement of the mayor's office and of all the cultural factors in the city, there were islands of culture in the city, but they did not communicate, there was no communication, a unitary program, a common strategy or mutual support and with things being fragmented, it was difficult to follow them and build something," said Florentina Vary.