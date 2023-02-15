University of Bucharest withdraws Doctor Honoris Cause title of Marshal Ion Antonescu

The University of Bucharest decided to withdraw the title of Doctor Honoris Causa granted to Marshal Ion Antonescu, the decision being taken, on Wednesday, by the Senate of this higher education institution, told Agerpres.

"The decision regarding the withdrawal of the honorary title was based on the fact that Ion Antonescu was found guilty of war crimes, being sentenced to death on May 17, 1946 by the People's Court in Bucharest, a court that operated under the coordination of the Allied Control Commission, being assimilated to the system of tribunals that tried the war crimes of the leaders of Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy," informs a press release of the university sent to AGERPRES.

According to the University of Bucharest, throughout his "authoritarian" rule, the marshal manifested "a strong anti-Semitic attitude," a fact he expressed publicly on numerous occasions.

The Senate of the University of Bucharest also took into account the fact that the granting of this honorary distinction to Marshal Ion Antonescu in 1941 took place under the conditions of "distortion" of the principle of university autonomy and in the spirit of "promoting the cult of personality" for the leader of the state.

"Today, the Senate of the University of Bucharest only found that it can no longer associate the institution with Marshal Ion Antonescu and revoked his title of DHC, as it did immediately after the Revolution by withdrawing the same title granted to Nicolae Ceausescu," stated rector Marian Preda, quoted in the press release.

He announced that it was decided to form a commission to verify all Doctor Honoris Causa titles granted in the past by the university, during the dictatorial regimes in Romania.