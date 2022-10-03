University of Oradea becomes full member of the Green European Network Group

The Rector of the University of Oradea, Constantin Bungau, on Monday, on the occasion of the opening of the academic year, that this University in the Bihor County has became a full member of the European Group of University Alliances EU Green European Network, along with eight other universities from eight countries.

"We are eager for internationalization. And we are on the right path. Starting this year, we are part of the European group of university alliances, the EU Green European Network, as a full member, not as an associate member, together with eight universities from Ireland, Poland, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Sweden, universities that promote European values and the European identity. EU Green is revolutionizing the quality and competitiveness of the member universities. The alliance reflects the ambition of the European Union to build the European space of education," stated rector Constantin Bunga, told Agerpres.

He stated that, in this way, the Oradea university acquired a European certification, a guarantee for quality and prestige. At the same time, this alliance of universities benefits from priority access to European funding, for strategic projects 2022-2029, both for research and for university management.

"It positions us, implicitly Oradea and Bihor, on the international arena. It provides greater visibility and any investor in the region will approach with respect the triplet of enterprises - university - local governance. It expands the collaborations of our university and its partners at all levels. We become a university more competitive, more attractive for the third countries of Europe, a point of reference for innovative cooperation. We will be a creator of knowledge through European teams to face the great societal challenges," argued Constantin Bungau.

The Oradea-based university manages 53 bachelor's fields within 101 programmes, 43 master's fields, 66 programmes and 18 doctoral fields. The teaching activity is supported by the 869 holders, to which are added 64 doctoral university assistants and 111 associate teaching staff.

The rector continued by stating that the university, in order to respond to new and future challenges, will deploy, in the next three years, non-reimbursable funds of 30 million lei to support the digitalization strategy of the educational, research or management process.

He urged the students to enroll in the Erasmus programmes, which benefit from more than one million lei, the largest amount in the country, which is added to the EU Green budget of over 1.2 million lei for internationalization.

For the future, Rector Bungau emphasized that, in addition to the didactic activity, the institution will be more involved in supporting local companies, making the university's expertise and resources available through: research and technological transfer, through the more consistent involvement of doctoral and master's students, programsme of entrepreneurial development, both for students and teaching staff, promoting applied research with industry, implementing dual university education, supporting EU and cross-border development initiatives in Oradea and Bihor.

Last but not least, the University of Oradea aims to create networks, hubs and partnerships with agencies and organizations at regional, national and international level.