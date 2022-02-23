 
     
Unvaccinated account for 49.8 pct of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the week Feb 14-10

F. P.
Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare copii

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs on Wednesday that, in the week of February 14 - 20, 43.9% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, Constanta and Ilfov.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 49.8% of confirmed cases were reported in unvaccinated people.

Of those vaccinated who fell ill, 47% were either immediately after the jab, or more than six months after the last dose.

Also, in the last week, 29.2% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Iasi and Constanta.

83.7% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated people.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 86.1% of all deaths have been in people over 60 and 54.6% in men.

According to the INSP, 93.4% of the fatalities had at least one underlying condition. (AGERPRES)

