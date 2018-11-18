Up to 50-minute delays for Bucharest flights this morning due to wintry weather

Flights due to take off Bucharest airports Monday morning registered delays of as long as 50 minutes because of de-icing operations for departing aircraft or ground handling operations impacted by the weather, the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) announced.

"Air traffic is running according to schedule, with the due weather-related adjustments, on both the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport and the 'Aurel Vlaicu' International Airport of Bucharest. No flight has been canceled at the 'Henri Coanda' Airport. However, delays of up to 50 minutes have been registered in the morning, because of the necessary de-icing operations for departing aircraft or ground handling operations impacted by the weather. Machines are taking steady action on both airports of the capital to ensure safe operating conditions," the National Company Bucharest Airports said.